Rockets were fired on Mezzeh military airport west of Damascus, the capital of Syria, by Israel and the Syrian Army warned Tel Aviv of the repercussions of the "flagrant" attack.

The Army was quoted as saying by local media that several rockets were fired from near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel after midnight which landed inside the airport compound. The airport is a major facility for elite Republican Guards and Special Forces and the army warned it would take revenge for the attack.

Multiple ambulances rushed to the scene after the attack. However, there is no update on the death toll yet.

The Syrian Army said the attack from Tel Aviv comes as it supports terrorists.

Multiple missiles were fired at the Mezzeh airport and the strike reportedly damaged a compound of the military facility. The airport is only five kilometres from the Presidential Palace, residence of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This is not the first time Syria has accused Israel of attacking the country. In December 2016, "several surface to surface missiles" were reportedly launched by the IDF from Golan Heights in Syria. The attack had been condemned as a "desperate attempt" to endorse terrorists.