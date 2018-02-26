Chinese Telecom Company Huawei on Sunday, February 25, unveiled the world's first commercial 5G modem that is capable of delivering peak speed up to 2.3 gigabits per second (Gbps) on next-gen networks.

"Huawei Balong 5G01 is the world's first 3GPP 5G commercial chipset with a peak rate of 2.3 Gbps," Huawei CEO, Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu said in a statement.

Huawei unveiled the first 5G commercial modem at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) launch event in Barcelona. The company claimed that it will roll out its first 5G commercialized modems by the end of this year.

Yu in his speech said that the company was working with more than 30 operators across the globe to deploy products based on this 5G modem. As per Yu, the CPE (consumer premise equipment or router) will also support 4G networks, which mean the users who do not have access to 5G networks will still be able to use this modem.

"5G technology will underpin the next leap forward for our intelligent world, where people, vehicles, homes and devices are fully connected, delivering new experiences, insights and capabilities," Yu said.

As far as 5G networks in India are concerned, Airtel has partnered with Huawei to bring 5G services in the country. Both the companies have already started testing 5G services. Airtel and Huawei conducted India's first 5G trials at Manesar in the Gurugram district at Airtel's Network Experience Center.

Huawei's 5G commercial modem can take on Qualcomm's X50 5G modem, which the company has announced on February 8. The Qualcomm's 5G modem for mobiles recently achieved a speed of 4.51Gbps during trials.

Along with the 5G modem, Huawei has also unveiled a 13-inch full-touch-display-enabled notebook called Huawei Matebook X Pro for €1,399 (approx Rs 1,11,435). The company has also unveiled three new 4G tablet models in the Mediapad M5 series starting from €349 (approx Rs 27,799).