Huawei is expected to launch March 27 the Huawei P20 series in Paris, but the excitement around the company's first triple-camera-sporting flagship — Huawei P20 Pro — only seems to grow with each passing day.

Based on what we know about the upcoming device so far, Huawei P20 Pro is likely to come with an advanced tri-camera setup on the rear — the first of its kind on a smartphone.

And while we know that smartphone will be equipped with some of the best hardware, a new set of rumors reveals some further details about the phone, including the benchmark scores and the camera specifics — especially the presence of a 40MP camera sensor.

According to German technology site WinFuture, the upcoming Huawei P20 Pro's triple-rear-camera setup will comprise of a 40MP sensor, along with an 8MP telephoto lens and a 20MP monochrome sensor. Additionally, the phone has also been spotted on a benchmarking site sporting Huawei's upcoming flagship processor Kirin 970 and 6GB RAM, and running Android 8.1.

If the report is to be believed, the 40MP sensor onboard the phone could be one of the highest ever in terms of sheer megapixel count of a camera used in a smartphone.

The last time we saw a smartphone camera with such a high megapixel count was Nokia 808 PureView, launched in 2012, and later Nokia Lumia 1020, launched in 2013. Both phones came equipped with a 41MP rear camera with Carl Zeiss optics.

However, the P20 Pro's 40MP + 20MP + 8MP triple rear camera setup is simply something we have never seen before.

As per the report, the 40MP sensor will be an RGB-color sensor, while the 20MP is a monochrome sensor, and the 8MP telephoto lens will aid zooming.

Further, the camera will come with up to 5X hybrid zoom, combining both optical and digital zoom to achieve that level of zooming.

The report also claimed that, like most former Huawei flagships, the P20 Pro will have optics that will be Leica-branded. The camera setup will reportedly be assisted by laser autofocus and the lenses will have apertures ranging from f/1.6 to f/2.4.

The WinFuture report, citing XDA Developers, said the camera on the Huawei P20 Pro would shoot slow-motion videos in 720p resolution at 960fps and that there would be a 24MP camera on the front.

The report reiterates that Huawei P20 Pro will be powered by the company's flagship Kirin 970 SoC. This had been confirmed in a recent Geekbench benchmark listing. As per the listing, Huawei P20 Pro — codenamed Charlotte — would have an octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 1.8GHz along with 6GB of RAM, and boot with Android 8.1 Oreo.

The smartphone scored an impressive 1,921 in single-core performance and had a multi-core score of 6,729.

Huawei P20 Pro is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display with 2,240x1,080-pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have an iPhone X-style display notch as well.

Huawei was expected to launch the P20 Pro during the MWC 2018 convention, but delayed it to March 27. And in case you are wondering how much it will cost, renowned tipster Roland Quandt recently leaked the price tags of the P20 series and suggested a premium of around €899 for the P20 Pro, which is around Rs 71,900.

Source: WinFuture (in German)