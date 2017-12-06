We are only comparing the iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cameras and we already seem too impressed by the results. But what if we told you the best is yet to come. If the latest leak is to be believed, Huawei is on the verge of a breakthrough in bringing insane camera specifications to smartphones.

And by insane we mean packing 40MP triple lens setup on the back with 5x hybrid zoom and a 24MP selfie camera with low-light enhancement – all co-developed by Leica. The information comes from the popular mobile tipster @evleaks, who claimed to have obtained Huawei's "PCE Series" ads from a "digital artist at one of the company's creative agencies."

All hints pointing to the next P-series flagship, it is natural that Huawei will use this setup in the P11. Interestingly, one of the poster ads talks about Pro AI Camera Assist. We've already seen what AI and machine learning is capable of in Google's Pixel 2 series, and if Huawei is going down the same road, we are in for a major treat.

In another poster, there's a special Pro Night Mode, which claims to have a new sensor and optics to "capture 100 percent more light and shoot gorgeous night scenes without tripod." This is certainly interesting too, considering how smartphones these days haven't entirely mastered the art of low-light photography.

Take a look at the photo shared by Evan Blass on Twitter below:

If you cannot wait to see what Huawei has to offer in the P11, the company's VP of smartphones Bruce Lee's statement should give you some peace. According to Lee, the company is expected to launch all future flagships at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in February-end next year.

Some notable features about the Huawei P11 making the rounds include a 5.8-inch bezel-less display with 1,440x2,960 pixels, a 3GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor, 6 gigs of RAM, 64GB storage in base model and a 3,200mAh battery.

Will this game-changing smartphone beat handsets like Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone X (2018) and others? Let's wait and find out.