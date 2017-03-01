Huawei P10 and P10 Plus made their debut at the MWC 2017 show, attracting hundreds and thousands of people at their stand. All new colour shades were applauded by the audience, but the handsets have more than just their looks.

At the Huawei booth, we had the chance to explore the P10 Plus flagship. The green shade in particular caught our eye, but other colours are also appealing. The look and feel of the P10 Plus was premium, as one can expect. In terms of design innovation, we did not see much going for the P10 series.

The specifications are quite high on the P10 Plus and the camera of the device remained the focus for the company. It is quite impressive really how Huawei managed to make its camera better than the most, but we won't declare the P10 Plus the winner until we see more handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 later this year.

For now, the P10 Plus is sure to impress many. The 20MP Monochrome + 12MP MP RGB camera (lens by Leica) with OIS, PDAF, Depth AF, Laser AF, Hybrid Zoom and dual LED flash at the back of the P10 Plus really works wonders. Every little detail can be captured with fine saturation and least noise. Switching the camera to selfie mode activates the 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, which will certainly make you happy with the results.

As we mentioned earlier, Huawei P10 Plus' camera is its strongest USP. In order to capitalise on that, Huawei partnered with GoPro to develop Highlights, which lets you create videos of users' images and videos in P10 and P10 Plus. We are yet to try out this feature in depth.

The P10 Plus camera is sure to leave you speechless, but that will not deviate your attention from the rest of the impressive specs it has to offer. The 5.1-inch display size is really comfortable to hold, and the QHD 2K display pushes the colours to their best true form on the phone. We watched a sample video on the phone and it couldn't get any better.

Performance-wise, Huawei phones haven't disappointed. While we would like to test the full potential of the P10 Plus during its review, for the brief time we spent with the phone it is easy to say that there cannot be any lags even with high-performance usage. After all, it is powered by the 2.4GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor, which is paired with 6GB RAM (4GB variant is also available). There's also ample storage on the device, with options to choose between 64GB or 128GB.

Under that sleek 6.9mm unibody, there's a 3,750mAh battery making sure that the handset has enough juice left to last a full day. The fingerprint scanner can be found in the home button for quick authentication, and it will not disappoint users.

Overall, the P10 Plus is a flagship device that will not let you down in any aspect. But the handset doesn't come cheap. It costs €799(approx. $845/Rs 56,295), which makes us reconsider our recommendation. Except for the camera and the new colours, there isn't anything extraordinary about the device. But if you are looking for a stable phone with latest software and specs, and you have the money for it, then P10 Plus can be one of your top three choices. We'd still recommend you to wait for the Galaxy S8 to make a final decision.