Photos of the latest Huawei models are leaked on the internet almost on a daily basis. Now, three images showcase the new P-series smartphones.

Famous leakster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has posted the entire line-up of P20 which includes Regular, Lite, and Pro. The leaked images exemplify their unique features but similar notch design on the front.

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro (top to bottom) pic.twitter.com/FK8iyxyQND — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2018

The first leaked image showcase the regular Huawei P20 model which will come with a bezel-less screen and front notch inspired by Apple iPhone X. There is a dual camera setup placed vertically on the top left of the rear panel along with LED flash. It seems that the fingerprint scanner is also placed on the front of the smartphone.

The second leak render shows the P20 Lite smartphone, which also seems to sport a full-screen display along with the top notch. On the rear panel, the smartphone houses a dual camera setup placed similar like the P20 but this one doesn't have a fingerprint scanner on the front, the scanner is placed right in the middle of the rear panel.

Lastly, the final one the P20 Pro, with its rumored triple camera sensors, while looking at the leaked image it feels like there was no use of including three cameras on the rear, and the very first question arises is how will these three camera coordinate to click pictures and shoot videos. The leaks also indicate that the biometric sensors are placed on the front of the smartphone.

The leaked images look official but we can't say that these images are legitimate in any way. We also can't ignore the fact that Blass has been a very reliable source of leak renders in the past. However, these are still rumors and we should take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch of the phones.