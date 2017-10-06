Huawei has just launched its first four camera smartphone, Huawei Honor 9i, in India. The world's third-biggest smartphone brand is also expected to unveil several Huawei Mate 10 smartphones on October 16. And now, two alleged real-life images of the $1,000 Huawei Mate 10 Pro have just surfaced on Chinese social networking website Weibo.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro has been leaked in press renders for quite some time now, but this is the first time that a live photo of the device has leaked. The leaked images show the front and rear of the device, giving us an idea as to how the phone will actually look like in real life.

From what we see in the leaked images, the phone looks similar to the press renders and promo materials leaked earlier this month. The newly-leaked images also confirm that the phone will have an almost bezel-less design with really thin bezels on the left and right side of the phone and slightly thicker bezels over at the top and the bottom. The images also suggest that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will have on-screen buttons and come in a metal-glass construction, though it is possible that it will sport a polished metal unibody build. Huawei Mate 10 Pro will sport a curved back.

It's not surprising to see Mate 10 Pro with dual cameras on the back. The leaked image reveals a vertical alignment of the dual cameras with a dual-tone LED flash on the left and a laser autofocus on the right of the dual-cameras. The optics could be the premium Leica Lens sensors that adorn the Honor 8 Pro, but we are not sure about the megapixel count on this one. The fingerprint scanner lies below the dual camera setup.

Although the official specs of the Mate 10 Pro are still not known, rumours that surfaced a while back suggest that the handset will sport a 5.99-inch QHD (2,880 x 1,440 pixels) IPS display. It may house 6GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh non-removable battery under its hood. Not much is known in terms of the phone's cameras except that the main camera on its back will sport an f/1.6 aperture and the Leica optics badging.

Mate 10 Pro will be powered by Huawei's home-bred HiSilicon Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core processor and come with Android 8.0 Oreo pre-installed with Huawei's custom Emotion UI (EMUI) skin on top.

Meanwhile, Huawei is also expected to launch three other Mate 10 devices with advanced AI features along with Mate 10 Pro on October 16 - Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Lite and a premium Mate 10 Porsche Edition.