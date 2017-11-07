Huawei has announced that Mate 10 Lite is now available for sale in Europe for €399. The smartphone will feature a 5.9-inch LCD display, with a resolution of 1080x2160 and comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9. This means Mate 10 Lite comes with a bezel-less design just like regular Mate 10 devices.

Huawei Mate 10 Lite will be available in three colour variants -- Prestige Gold, Graphite Black and Aurora Blue. The device is powered by octa-core Kirin 659 chipset clocked at 2.36GHz CPU and the Mali-T830 MP2 GPU, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of MicroSD card.

As far as the camera is concerned, Huawei Mate 10 Lite's biggest draw is its four-camera feature. The Mate 10 Lite comes with two dual-camera modules with 16 MP and 2 MP sensor set-ups on the front, while there is a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP secondary camera sensor. The two dual-camera modules seek all the limelight on this new flagship.

The fingerprint scanner is placed on the back panel of the smartphone. As it's a bezel-less design, there is no room for a fingerprint scanner on the front. The new flagship packs with Android Nougat with Huawei's EMUI skin on top. The smartphone will come with a 3,340mAh battery.