Earlier this month, Huawei announced it will release Android Nougat for Honor 6X in March. Now, the company, has announced the opening of Android Nougat beta program for two models in select markets.

Huawei Pakistan (via Twitter) confirmed the Android Nougat beta program for Honor 6X and Nova Plus.

Huawei's Android Nougat beta test program offers Honor 6X and Nova Plus owners a chance to experience, collaborate, and help identify bugs in the preview versions of EMUI v5.0 software. Since, this is a preview version, some features are missing.

The company will roll out the update to the public after a round of beta run. It shall commence in March for Honor 6X. As of now, there is no word on when it will start for the Nova Plus.

Android Nougat features:

Android Nougat comes with the much needed night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

If you have the Huawei Nova Plus or the Honor 6X, you can try out the beta version of the Android Nougat 7.0! #HuaweiPakistan pic.twitter.com/Yvf6OLa0fA — Huawei Mobile PK (@HuaweiMobilePK) February 5, 2017

In addition to Nougat, EMUI 5.0 will bring its own custom features, which include the ability to run different profiles in parallel (to switch between work and personal account), App lock, intelligent power management to extend battery of the device, advanced machine learning ability to empower phone to allocate resources according to the need and prioritise apps based on user's behaviour over time.

Other Huawei devices, which are supposed to receive the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 include P9, P9 Plus and Mate 8.

You can register for beta program and avail OTA (Over-The-Air) update.

