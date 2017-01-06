In a bid to attract US consumers, Chinese telecommunication major Huawei has joined hands with technology conglomerate Amazon to enhance flagship Mate 9's capabilities and challenge the market leaders Samsung, Apple and Google.

Huawei Mate 9 was originally unveiled in China in November and is now ready to debut in America. The original Mate 9 variant boasts everything a flagship device should feature including a powerful processor (Kirin 960 chipset), SuperCharge technology that can deliver full day's charge in just 20 minutes, second-generation Leica dual-lens camera (12-megapixel with RGB sensor + 20-megapixel monochrome sensor) featuring Hybrid Zoom, and superior 2x magnification and other high-end features.

Also read: Samsung set to unveil foldable flagship Galaxy X to take on Apple iPhone 8 series

Now, the US-bound model will have something special. Huawei has struck a deal with Amazon to integrate the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Alexa digital assistant in Mate 9 to take on the market leaders-- Google Assistant, Apple Siri and Microsoft Cortana.

Amazon Alexa's intuitive capabilities has been put to use in the default voice interface of Amazon Echo home assistant. And Ford cars and smart TVs will soon feature Alexa.

With Amazon Alexa UI, Huawei Mate 9 users will be able to control temperature, lights among other things at smart homes using voice commands.

"Response to Huawei Mate 9 has been extremely positive, resulting in numerous industry awards and accolades," Zhendong Zhu, President, Huawei Device USA, said in statement.

"With Mate 9, we set out to improve every element of the smartphone experience, creating a dynamic and powerful device that takes a big step forward in what consumers expect in a smartphone. We're excited to introduce the Mate 9 flagship device to the U.S. market," Zhu added.

The Huawei Mate 9 is slated to go on sale in US on January 6 for $599.99 (approx. €566/Rs. 40,812) at 600 Best Buy stores (& online), as well as on e-retailers Amazon, Newegg and B&H. It has to be noted that existing Huawei Mate 9 will receive OTA (Over-The-Air) update with Amazon Alexa feature soon.

Key specifications of Huawei Mate 9: