Huawei's subsidiary Honor seems to be on a roll particularly in India. After launching three feature-rich phones within a span of two months, the company is again hogging the limelight with its latest software update that could make the Honor View 10 a potential flagship-killer.

The company, during the Honor View 10 launch, promised to release the biometric face unlock security feature via software update to the marquee device.

True to its words, Honor India has commenced rolling out the new incremental update with the crucial security feature via the OTA (Over The Air) route. The update is slated to reach all regions by January 24.

In addition to face unlock, the software comes with an intelligent algorithm to verify whether the device owner's eyes are open: If not, it will not unlock the screen. It also has the capability to understand whether the user is reading, and will turn off the screen when it notices he/she is no longer reading.

It also boasts of intelligent lock screen notification: Whenever a new message comes in and the user picks up the phone, Honor View 10 recognises the user's face and lets him or her read the message without unlocking the phone and opening an app.

Besides the biometric security feature, the OTA update brings camera improvements such as innovative background change feature, that allows users to swap backgrounds in pictures, but it is available only for the front-camera.

The new update also activates an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered NPU (Neural Processing Unit) inside the Honor View 10 to assist the primary camera to take high-powered Zoom photos without any loss of image quality.

Here's how to update your Honor View 10 and get started with face unlock feature:

Step 1: If you get the update notification, select yes and download it

Step 2: Once downloaded, select install and follow the procedure as requested on the screen

Step 3: Go to Settings>> Security & privacy>> Face recognition >> register your face and you are good to go

If you haven't received the update notification, it's alright. Since the software release process is carried out in phases, it will reach all regions within a week.

Until then, users can look for OTA update manually by going to Settings>> scroll down to About phone>> check system update. If it says there is update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

In a related development, Honor, earlier in the week, launched feature-rich mid-range phone Honor 9 Lite in India.

What's striking about the Honor 9 Lite is that it comes bundled with top-notch features such as a Kirin 659 octa-core processor, a FullView display offering cinematic viewing experience, a quad-camera setup — two dual-cameras on the back and a pair of snappers on the front — and a daylong battery. Its price starts at Rs 10,999.

