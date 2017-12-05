Huawei released its much-awaited device, the Honor V10 in its home country China on Tuesday, December 5. The company has said in a Weibo post that all the units of the handset were sold out in a few minutes.

It was earlier reported that the device had received 570,000 registrations ahead of its launch.

So, when is the Huawei Honor V10 next sale? Well, Huawei has announced that the device will be up for sale again via flash sale on December 12 at 0:00 hour (midnight). Reservation for the handset is currently live on VMall and it will be closed on December 11 at 23:59 just a minute before flash sale 2 begins.

It will extremely difficult to buy the handset as the units could run out of stock in a few minutes like it did in the first flash sale. So, prospective buyers shouldn't forget to register to take part in flash sale 2 besides logging in to the website on time.

The handset is available in four colours -- Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue, Beach Gold and Charm Red. It is priced at 2,699 Yuan ($489) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 2,999 Yuan ($549) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 3,499 Yuan ($629) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Honor V10 sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixels and 18:9 ratio (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 970 processor, and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Ore operating system.

It also features 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal memory expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card, 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, phase detection autofocus and LED flash, 13MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, and 3,750mAh battery with fast battery charging 4.5V/5A.