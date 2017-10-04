Even days after Huawei-owned Honor teased that the company would launch a new phone on October 5, there is no conclusive evidence on what it would ultimately be called.

Earlier this month, official Twitter handle of Honor Global confirmed to a fan that the company would launch Honor 9 in India on October 5, but within days, the company's Indian arm released a poster with the mystery device's design language. It has no resemblance to the Honor 9, as the former seem to have vertically aligned dual-camera, whereas the latter has horizontally aligned shooters, leaving many confused.

Another theory floating in the Internet is that the company might launch the Honor 7X on October 5, which by the way is confirmed to debut in China on October 11.

But the recently leaked images have indicated that Honor 7X too houses a horizontally aligned camera on the back, thus ruling out the possibilities of its debut in India on Thursday.

Several fans, based on the recent teaser poster, have pegged that the Huawei Nova 2I, which made its global debut a few days ago, might debut in India on Thursday, as the device's back-side seem to match the design language as seen on the trailer image.

Flipkart shares some interesting clues before the new Honor phone launch

Honor's official e-commerce partner Flipkart has confirmed that the upcoming device will be available exclusively on its site and claims that it will come with dual-camera setup on both front and the back. Even the Huawei Nova 2I has same camera configuration.

However, the crucial point is that Huawei and Honor, though related, are two different entities similar to Lenovo and Motorola. The former sells K series in the budget and mid-range categories, while the latter sells Moto C, E, G, X and Z series from low-end to top-end segments. Similarly, Huawei and Honor sell devices in different price range.

There is a slight possibility that Honor might retail the Nova 2I with a different moniker in India. We urge our readers to take this report with pinch of salt, as this is just a speculation.

So far, Honor has chosen to remain silent over the speculations and it looks like, we just have to wait one day more to what the company has in store for the fans.

Honor 9: Key specifications

The Honor 9 is one of the most visually appealing phone in the market. It comes with good mix of glass and metal with dual-camera on the left corner and an ergonomically placed finger print sensor in the middle for easy access. It also boasts 5.15-inch full HD display having 3D curved glass cover, which cascades to the middle of edge on the sides, adding value to the design language.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core 4GB/64GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, dual camera (20MP + 12MP) on the rear with dual-tone dual-LED flash, 8MP front snapper and a 3,200mAh battery with fast charging capability via Type C USB port.

Honor 7X: What we know so far

As per recent reports, Honor 7X is tipped to come with 5.5-inch full HD display having 18:9 aspect ratio, Android Nougat-based EMUI 5.1, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a HiSilicon Kirin 670 series CPU, 12MP+2MP dual camera on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front.

Huawei Nova 2I: Key specifications

The new device boasts 5.9-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen having FullView display technology with 18:9 aspect ratio and also supports gesture feature, wherein user can draw alphablets such as C on the screen to invoke camera and do other custom functionalities. It also comes with dual-cameras module on both the sides. On the front, it houses 13MP+2MP shooters, whereas on the back, 16MP+2MP snappers are placed in the middle on the top.

Inside, it comes packed with HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,340mAh battery.

