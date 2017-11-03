Huawei has launched Honor Holly 4 Plus in India. Interestingly, it was released as Huawei Y7 Prime in June this year but has come to India with this new name. It is priced under Rs 15,000, which means it will take on some of the popular budget smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Motorola Moto G5s in the market.

The Huawei Honor Holly 4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, comes packed with a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The device also features 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Honor Holly 4 Plus comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999, which means it will take on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant, and Motorola Moto G5s which costs Rs 13,999.

So, which device will you buy -- Huawei Honor Holly 4 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 or Moto G5s? Well, it's hard to say but here are key specifications of the handsets to give you a fair idea of what these devices have to offer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications

The device features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to128GB via microSD card), and a 4,100mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Motorola Moto G5s specifications

The Moto G5s has a 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1080 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It also features a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB microSD card), a 16MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), a 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash, and a 3,000mAh battery.