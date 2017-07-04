Price details of the Huawei's Honor 8 Pro, which is slated to debut later this week in India, has surfaced online.

The upcoming camera-centric Honor 8 Pro is said to come in a single variant having 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and will be priced Rs. Rs. 29,999, Hindustan Times reported.

If this is true, Honor 8 Pro will rule the upper mid-range smartphone market (Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000), which was dominated by OnePlus phones until late 2016.

[Note: OnePlus 5- 6 GB RAM+64 GB storage costs Rs 32,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 37,999]

Now, that OnePlus 5 has moved on to the Rs 32,000+ price club, Huawei phone will have only one challenger: Motorola Moto Z2 Play. But, the latter runs a very underpowered Snapdragon 625 octa-core, whereas Honor 8 Pro houses proprietary Kirin 960 octa-core, which is said to be almost on par with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core.

The highlight of the Honor 8 Pro is its camera. It boasts two 12MP cameras on the back with f/2.2 aperture, monochrome and RGB lenses, 4K video recording capability, LED flash and autofocus. On the front, it features an 8MP front camera with wide-angle lens.

Other notable aspects of Honor 8 Pro include 5.7-inch Quad HD (2K: 2560x1440p) display and to support the power-guzzling high-resolution screen, it houses a massive 4,000 mAh cell, which guarantees more than a day battery life.

Huawei's Honor 8 Pro is expected to be launched on exclusive on Amazon India on July 6.

Key specifications of Huawei Honor 8 Pro: