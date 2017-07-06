After weeks of teasing, Huawei's subsidiary Honor finally launched the much-awaited camera-centric flagship Honor 8 Pro in India on June 6.

The new Honor 8 Pro comes with top-of-the-line camera hardware. It boasts two fourth generation 12MP cameras on the back with f/2.2 aperture, monochrome and RGB lenses, 4K video recording capability, LED flash and autofocus. On the front, it features 8MP front camera with wide angle lens.

Other notable aspects of Honor 8 Pro include 5.7-inch Quad HD (2K: 2560x1440p) display and to support the power-guzzling high resolution screen, it houses a massive 4,000mAh cell, which guarantees more than a day battery life. It also comes with sumptuous 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with an option to expand close to 256GB via microSD card.

Huawei's Honor 8 Pro is exclusively available on Amazon India on July 10 evening, 6.00 pm for Rs. 29,999. It is available in Blue and Black colour options. It will go for open sale on the same website on July 13 onwards with promotional offers, which include zero cost EMI (Easy Monthly Installment) and Internet data vouchers with up 45GB free for five months for Vodafone subscribers.

Huawei Honor 8 Pro vs Competition:

The new Honor 8 Pro will be competing with the popular OnePlus 3T and the newly released Motorola Moto Z2 Play.

Keep an eye on this space for the latest updates on Huawei products.

Key specifications of Huawei Honor 8 Pro: