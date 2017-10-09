Huawei appears to be secretly planning to release a new smartphone. The device in question is the Honor 7X, successor of the popular Honor 6X, and its launch is imminent as it has been spotted online with several features, including key specifications, expected price and other details.

The Huawei Honor 7X is spotted with a 5.93-inch (6-inch) display with 2,160×1,080 pixel and 18:9 aspect ratio, a 156.5x75.3x7.6mm dimension, 165g weight, a fingerprint scanner, a HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, and an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system on Chinese telecom equipment certification authority, TENAA. It is also seen with 16MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a 3,240mAh battery.

It is also reported that the Honor 7X will be first released in its home country China before hitting other countries, including India. It is set to be announced on Wednesday, October 11.

The handset is expected to come with a price tag of $270 (around Rs 17,650) in Asia for the base model and $315 (around Rs 20,600) for the more powerful variant.

It may be mentioned that the Huawei Honor 6X was priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage model. It sports a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 655 chipset, and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat) operating system.

The device also features a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,340mAh battery.