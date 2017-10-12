After weeks of teasing, Huawei-subsidiary Honor launched the much awaited mid-range smartphone Honor 7X in Beijing.

The new phone comes with several major upgrades over its popular predecessor Honor 6X both in terms exterior looks and also internal hardware. It sports metal-clad body with bigger and gorgeous design language having 5.93-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which offers rich viewing experience. It also comes with IP67 water-and-dust resistant certifications, meaning the device owner can take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive close to 1 meter (3.3 feet) under water for up to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage and a 3,450mAh battery.

The Honor 7X also boasts 16MP+2MP dual snapper with portrait mode capability and a decent 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Honor 7X price and availability:

Like previous times, Honor 7X will be made available first in China from October 17 onwards in Aurora Blue, Black and Gold colour options. It comes in three storage variants: 3GB, 64GB and 128GB for ¥1,299 (approx. $197/€166/Rs.12,836), ¥1,699 (approx. $258/€217/Rs.16,788) and ¥1,999 (approx. $303/€255/Rs.19,752), respectively.

When will Honor7X come to India?

The 2016-series Honor 6X hit stores in India almost two months after the global debut, so if this release pattern is taken as any indication, we expect its successor Honor 7X will debut in the country around November-end or in December.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Huawei Honor products.

Key specifications of Honor 7X: