Huawei's subsidiary Honor is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone later this week in India.

The company has started sending out invites for a press briefing on December 23. There is no mention of the device's name, but it is widely reported that it will boast dual-camera and fall in the mid-range category, leading us to believe that the mystery phone might the Honor 6X.

Honor 6X was originally unveiled in Beijing a couple of months ago. It comes with loads of upgrades over its predecessor Honor 5X, in terms of build quality, internal hardware and especially in the camera department.

It boasts feature-rich 13MP+2MP dual camera setup on the back with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 6 physical lens, each with 1.25µm size.

In the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP front camera with beautification apps.

Honor 6X also flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD IPS screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield and on the back, it is protected by metal-based cover with fingerprint sensor, just below the primary camera.

Under the hood, it houses Huawei's proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core, which can clock close to 2.15GHz speed. It is backed by a sumptuous 3GB/4GB RAM, eMMC v5.1-based 32GB/64GB internal storage and a high capacity 3,340mAh battery, which is more than sufficient to keep the running for the whole day under mixed usage.

How much would Honor 6X cost in India?

Currently, the Honor 6X is sold in China in two configuration options — a 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and another with 4GB RAM+64GB storage for ¥1299 (around $193 / €175/Rs. 12851) and ¥ 1599 (approx. $ 237/€ 216/Rs. 15819), respectively.

Hence, we expect the Honor 6X to be priced in similar price-range in India, as the Honor's parent company Huawei, in collaboration with Flex Telecom, has commenced local assembling of select Honor phone models at its Chennai plant from October.

Once launched, it will be competing against popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, LeEco 2, Moto G4, recently released Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note.

