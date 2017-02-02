Huawei's dual-camera phone Honor 6X, which broke covers on January 24 in New Delhi, is all set to go on sale later today.

The new Honor 6X is being offered via flash sale exclusively on Amazon India at 2:00 pm. It comes in two system configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage -- for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

The main aspect of the Honor 6X is its camera hardware. It boasts two snappers on the back, a 13MP primary shooter backed by 2MP secondary camera to take in-depth information of the scene. Once the picture is taken, users can shift the focus of the subjects, or blur the back ground in the frame to bring out the popular Bokeh effect feature seen in Apple iPhone 7 Plus series. The main camera module is aptly supported by LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 6 physical lens, each having 1.25µm size.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP front camera with beautification apps.

The company has not mentioned how many people have registered for the first flash sale, but the going by the device's top-notch camera hardware and affordable price-tag, we believe there will be high demand for the Honor 6X.

To make it less cumbersome, we have listed tips on how to get Honor 6X on flash sale:

Firstly, make sure you are registered with the e-commerce site hosting the flash sale

Make sure to open the personal account on the e-commerce site a few hours before the sale

Enter credit/debit card details and also the delivery address in personal account before flash sale. If the transaction doesn't end within a specific time frame, the device will be taken off the cart and passed on to the next eligible buyer

Keep an eye on the countdown clock of the flash sale and also refresh the webpage every few minutes to check whether the Internet connection is working or not

Once the clock strikes zero, press the buy button and check out as soon as possible

Key specifications of Honor 6X: