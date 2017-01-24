After weeks of teasing, Huawei's online-only brand Honor launched the much-awaited mid-range phone Honor 6X on January 24 in New Delhi.

The highlight of the new Honor 6X is its camera. The phone has two cameras on the back - a 13MP primary shooter backed by a 2MP secondary camera to capture the minute details. Once the picture is taken, users can shift the focus of the subjects, or blur the back ground in the frame to bring out the popular Bokeh effect feature seen in Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The main camera module is aptly supported by LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and 6 physical lens, each 1.25µm in size.

The impressive 8MP front camera comes with beautification apps.

Honor 6X also flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD IPS screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield. The back side is protected by a metal-based cover with fingerprint sensor, just below the primary camera.

Inside, it features Huawei's proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core, which can clock close to 2.15GHz speed. It is backed by sumptuous 3GB/4GB RAM, eMMC v5.1-based 32GB/64GB internal storage and a high capacity 3,340mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for the whole day.

Huawei Honor 6X price and release details:

Honor 6X comes in two system configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB storage for Rs 12,999 and 4GB RAM+64GB storage for Rs 15,999. Interested consumers can register for Honor 6X exclusively on Amazon India from Tuesday, January 24. The device will be put up for first flash sale on February 2.

Competition:

Armed with top-notch camera and a competitive price-tag, it is poised to go against LeEco 2, Moto G4, recently released Lenovo K6 Power, K6 Note and recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Key specifications of Huawei Honor 6X: