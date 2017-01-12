Huawei loyalists, residing outside China, now have lots to cheer about as the recently-launched Honor 6X has received a massive price cut. Huawei loyalists can purchase the Honor 6X at reduced prices at a flash sale that takes place for a single day on January 12.

Huawei Honor 6X will be available for a discount of $50 during the flash sale. The high-end smartphone will now be available for purchase at $200.

To participate in the flash sale, interested customers can register on the official website. This online sale lasts only until the midnight of January 12.

Huawei Honor 6X offers the following key technical specifications: