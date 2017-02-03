After releasing Android Nougat to the flagship Honor 8 series, Huawei is prepping to roll-out the new OS update to the budget Honor 6X phone series.

The company has confirmed that the recently released Honor 6X, which comes with Android Marshmallow out-of-the-box, will get the Android Nougat-based custom interface update EMUI v5.0 in March.

"The new EMUI for Honor 6X will be arriving next month (March), and it's been updated based on consumer feedback. In case you or your team is planning a full review any time soon, it might be worthwhile to wait!," Huawei spokesperson said (via email) to Android Police.

Android Nougat brings the much needed night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to Nougat, EMUI 5.0 will bring its own custom features, which include the ability to run different profiles in parallel (to switch between work and personal account), App lock, intelligent power management to extend battery of the device, advanced machine learning ability to empower phone to allocate the resources according to the need and prioritise apps based on user's behaviour over time.

Other Huawei devices, which are supposed to receive the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 include P9, P9 Plus and Mate 8.

