After weeks of speculations, Taiwanese smartphone-maker HTC has launched a feature-rich mid-range HTC X10.

The new HTC X10 comes with a metal-clad body and 5.5-inch full HD super LCD screen. Under-the-hood, it houses MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

HTC X10 also comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery, which will offer up to 26 hours of talk time and a close to 31 days under standby mode. It also boasts fast charging technology and power saving mode to extend battery life.

Another key aspect of HTC X10 is its camera hardware. It houses a feature-rich 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree Panorama feature and more. On the front, it comes packed with 8MP snapper with 82-degree field of view and full HD video recording ability.

Price and availability:

HTC X10 comes in black and white colour options for around $355 (around €335/ Rs 22,892). It will initially be made available in Russia later this month.

As of now, there is no official word on when HTC X10 will be released in global markets.

Watch this space for latest news on HTC.

Key specifications of HTC X10: