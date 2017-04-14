HTC X10, release,price,specifications,launch
After weeks of speculations, Taiwanese smartphone-maker HTC has launched a feature-rich mid-range HTC X10.

The new HTC X10 comes with a metal-clad body and 5.5-inch full HD super LCD screen. Under-the-hood, it houses MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

HTC X10 also comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery, which will offer up to 26 hours of talk time and a close to 31 days under standby mode. It also boasts fast charging technology and power saving mode to extend battery life.

Another key aspect of HTC X10 is its camera hardware. It houses a feature-rich 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree Panorama feature and more. On the front, it comes packed with 8MP snapper with 82-degree field of view and full HD video recording ability.

Price and availability:

HTC X10 comes in black and white colour options for around $355 (around €335/ Rs 22,892). It will initially be made available in Russia later this month.

As of now, there is no official word on when HTC X10 will be released in global markets.

Key specifications of HTC X10:

Model HTC X10
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android Nougat with HTC Sense interface
Processor 64-bit MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB, expandable up to 2TB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP with pixel size of 1.0 µm, autofocus, BSI sensor, f /2.0 aperture, the focal length of 26.0 mm (capture angle 80-degree), LED flash, Timer to 10 seconds to shoot self-portraits, Face Detection, The ability to use the volume button as the shutter button for shooting, Zoom in / decrease the volume keys, "Pro" mode with manual settings and record photos in RAW format, Mode "Panorama", with capture scenes to 120 degrees, Continuous shooting speeds of up to 4/s, "Camera Zoe" mode, Video mode Hyperlapse, Record video with a resolution of Full HD 1080p (1920 x 1080) and at 30 frames per second, Function Video Pic - the ability to save individual frames as a 2MP photos while shooting Full HD 1080p video
  • Front: 8MP with 1.12µm, fixed focus, BSI sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 82-degree field of view, full HD video recording, voice-command Selfie
Battery 4,000mAh with power saving mode and fast charging mode
  • 3G talk time: up to 25.5 hours
  • Standby time: close to 31 days
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Dual SIM (type: nano), fingerprint sensor, GPS/GLONASS, BoomSound, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Dimensions 152.9 x 75.6 x 8.23 mm
Weight 175g
Colours Black and white
Price $355 (approx. €335/ Rs. 22,892)
