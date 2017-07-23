HTC has just announced the Sapphire Blue variant of HTC U11 for India release via its official Twitter handle. Pre-orders for this new variant of U11 are expected to go live on July 24 in the country.

The U11 is currently available only in brilliant black and amazing silver colours and HTC will soon be adding the third colour variant to suit your personal taste. Interested buyers may go ahead and place the pre-orders for the immensely popular phone in its new avatar starting tomorrow (July 24).

Here's what the company tweeted as part of its monsoon offer for the residents in India:

Adding more colour this monsoon, the #HTCU11 Sapphire Blue is coming soon to India. Pre-order starts on July 24, stay tuned pic.twitter.com/c1sGZIQDzy — HTC India (@HTC_IN) July 22, 2017

HTC U11 has already received some rave, positive reviews in a short span of two months from the critics and public. Now, the addition of the new Sapphire Blue colour could further boost its popularity among HTC fans and prospective buyers.

Coming to the specifications, U11 comes with a 5.5in QHD display with protective 3D glass on all sides. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC, which is the fastest processor in the market.

On the camera front, U11 is expected to feature a 12-megapixel camera with dual-pixel autofocus, optical image and electronic stabilisation features with Auto HDR Boost. It also sports a 16MP selfie camera on the front with the support for wide angle lens, selfie panorama mode and low-light photography.

U11 substitutes the 3.5mm audio jack with a USB Type-C port. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS and Beidou.

Among other noteworthy features, U11 comes with a water resistant design, USonic Boomsound Hi-Fi Edition speakers, 3,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3 technology. U11 will be available in two storage options, 64GB and 128GB, which can further be expanded via microSD slot.

The HTC U11 undoubtedly brings top-notch specs and features that make it a formidable flagship phone, competing against the likes of LG G6, OnePlus 5, and Galaxy S8. However, the only thing missing is a bezel-less or Infinity Display that we find on the latest Samsung phones.