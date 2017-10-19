HTC may not be breaking sales records when compared to rivals Samsung or Apple, but it sure has a compelling portfolio of smartphones. HTC U11 was one of the best flagship smartphones released this year, with an impressive camera to outperform handsets like Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 7 and others.

But it was only when the iPhone 8 Plus and Google Pixel 2 showed up, to beat all other flagships in the camera compartment. Despite that, HTC U11 still had some good features like its design, squeezable function and top-of-the-line specs. But it is important to keep up with the competition; so HTC is making another move in the premium smartphone segment next month.

Rumours about a new HTC U11 Plus have been making the rounds, and it is now confirmed to be released on November 2. Before the official launch of the new handset, the rumours point us closer to what the handset might bring to the table.

New 3D renders have been published by Couponraja and @OnLeaks showing us what the HTC U11 Plus might look like. There's little surprise there, but the Taiwanese tech giant is making efforts to catch up.

The design aspect of the HTC U11 Plus is a close reminiscent of the original HTC U11, except with slimmed bezels to accommodate a large 6-inch Quad HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The rear shiny metal unibody is intact and so is the squeezable feature that made HTC U11 so unique. The fingerprint scanner seems to be moved to the back due to lack of space on the front.

We've seen a new smartphone trend evolve and bezel-less smartphones with dual cameras are in popular demand. But the leak shows that HTC isn't going to follow the footsteps of Samsung, Apple and others to get onboard with dual cameras for its HTC U11 Plus.

The leaked 3D renders of the device show a single camera sensor, which shouldn't disappoint users given the HTC U11 had scored an impressive 90 on DxOMark. It is likely that the rear camera will have a 12MP sensor and the front one will feature an 8MP sensor.

Other specifications of the HTC U11 Plus include a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android 8.0 Oreo and a 4,000mAh battery. It will come with IP68 water and dust resistance, USB Type-C port, two colour options – Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver, and no 3.5mm audio jack.