After releasing Android Oreo to the flagship HTC U11, the Taiwanese company has commenced rolling out the major software for the mid-range HTC U11 Life series in the US.

Currently, the new update is being rolled out to the unlocked models and the company has promised to expedite the process for T-mobile HTC U11 Life soon.

Like previous times, HTC is carrying out the Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) deployment in phases; so, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the country.

Also, device owners are advised to clear up some space at least 1.5GB-2GB for Android Oreo update so that there will be no hindrance during download and installation procedure.

How to install Android Oreo OTA update on your HTC U11 update:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA (Over The Air) roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

What's coming in Android 8.0 Oreo?

HTC U11 Life, which currently runs Android Nougat, will get several new features from the latest Android Oreo such as faster booting, latest November security patch, extended battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

Android Oreo also brings picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

The notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in applications.

Other HTC Devices eligible for Android Oreo update:

After HTC U11 and the U11 Life, the company is confirmed to release the Android Oreo update to HTC U Ultra and HTC 10, but they are expected to get the new OS update in the first quarter of 2018 (January-March) only.

