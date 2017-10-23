HTC has confirmed to host a product launch event in Taiwan on November 2 and rumours indicate that the company would unveil the much-awaited U11 Plus. But now, it is being reported that U11 Life, an Android One series phone, will actually be the prime attraction next month programme.

News comes straight from prolific Twitter spy Evan Blass (aka @evleaks). Blass asked fans to tone down the excitement saying that the mid-range HTC U11 Life Android One will make its debut on November 2, not the flagship U11 Plus.

HTC U11 Life code-named Ocean Life is likely to be released worldwide and in the US, it will be a direct competitor to Motorola's Moto X4 Android One. It will come with the latest Android Oreo operating system and will get software upgrade support for a minimum of two years.

As far as the hardware is concerned, it is said to come with 5.2-inch full HD LCD screen having Corning Gorilla Glass shield, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core (ARM Cortex-A53 x 8), Adreno 508 graphics engine, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB GB (expandable via microSD card), a 2,600mAh battery, Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth v5.0, 16MP cameras on both front and the back.

Much ado about nothing: the 11/2 HTC event is to launch the decidedly mid-range U11 Life, not the +. Dial back your excitement accordingly. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 21, 2017

It is also expected to boast IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning that the device owner can take it for a dip in the small swimming pool, as the device can survive close to 3.3feet (1 meter) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

HTC U11 Life is also said to come with 'Edge Sense' technology. This new-age feature offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

As far as the U11 Plus is concerned, it will sport a 6.0-inch WQHD+ (2960x1440p) LCD screen having 538 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution and on the back, feature glossy metal-and-glass blended shell having IP68 certification (up to 5-feet -- 1.5-meter -- underwater for close to 30 minutes).

It is also said to boast 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, dual-tone LED flash support on the back, an 8MP front shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable via microSD card), Edge Sense technology on the chassis, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Boom Sound audio system and a 3,930mAh battery.

