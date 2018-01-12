Looks like HTC is all set to launch a new 18:9-display dual-selfie-camera smartphone in China on January 15. The Taiwanese manufacturer has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone and has just posted a "save the date" invite on its official Weibo account.

Although the invite itself does not reveal the device's name or specifications, the accompanying text in Chinese does mention the word 'Eye,' giving us a hint that the HTC U11 EYEs will be the phone launched at the event. The date mentioned on the invite coincides with the launch date of HTC U11 EYEs, whose launch was hinted at by a prominent tipster a while ago.

Last month, Evan Blass aka @evleaks had revealed — along with images and specs of the phone — that the upcoming HTC Harmony would be launched as HTC U11 EYEs in China on January 15.

He also hinted that device would launch with a price tag of CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 32,400).

HTC U11 EYEs (Harmony): 6" FHD+ (1080 x 2160) Super LCD3, SD652 octa core, 4GB/64GB (+microSD), USB-C, 3930mAh, IP67, Android Nougat, Edge Sense. Black, silver, and red. Launches 1/15. pic.twitter.com/Ng0ateH3XR — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 12, 2018

The images Blass had leaked reveal a dual-selfie-camera setup and an 18:9 aspect ratio display on the phone, which makes it the company's second to come with the trendy feature. The phone was shown in black, silver and red paint jobs.

HTC U11 EYEs Specifications

HTC U11 EYEs is said to feature a 6-inch FullHD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Super LCD3 display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, (judging by the image and the resolution). It is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 652 chipset that's coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

However, the phone is said to come in another variant which will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

In terms of camera, it is rumoured to feature a dual-camera setup at the front (as we can see from the leaked image) which is said to be a 5MP+5MP combination and a single 12MP main shooter at the back. The leaked images also show a fingerprint sensor placed just below it.

HTC U11 EYEs (aka Harmony) is rumoured to be backed by a 3,930mAh battery, and come with IP67 water and dust resistance. The device is also said to boot up with HTC's Edge Sense UI, based on Android Nougat.

Reports say the phone could land in Hong Kong, China, and HTC's home country Taiwan first, and then in other markets, including the US, as HTC Harmony.

Meanwhile, renders of the upcoming HTC flagship HTC U12 have recently popped up online. The U11 successor is rumoured to come with a 4K display (2160x3840 pixels). It will most likely be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset. just like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG G7.

