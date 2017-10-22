Google has already announced the launch of Android Oreo update for Pixel and Nexus series and affiliated OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) partners, including HTC. Now, reliable leakster LlabTooFeR has claimed that HTC is closing in on finishing the Android Oreo development and optimisation for the U11 series phone.

If things go as planned, the company is expected to roll-out the firmware in November or early December.

Other HTC Devices eligible for Android Oreo update:

Besides HTC U11, the company has confirmed the release of Android Oreo update to HTC U Ultra and HTC 10. Both the devices are expected to get the new OS update in the first quarter of 2018 (January-March).

What to expect from Android 8.0 Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous enhancements over Android Nougat such as faster booting, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

HTC U11 Android O update is reaching final stages of the development. Expected ETA is November-early December... — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) October 20, 2017

The notable aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Android Oreo release schedule and HTC products.