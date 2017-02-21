Taiwanese smartphone-maker HTC launched a new range of U series mobiles—U Ultra and U Play—in New Delhi on Tuesday (February 21).

"The launch of the HTC 'U' series marks the beginning of our several exciting launches in India this year. Our focus is on design, quality, HD adaptive audio and Artificial Intelligence integration for the discerning customer looking for a premium product with a global appeal," Faisal Siddiqui, president, South Asia, HTC , said in a statement.

The main attribute of HTC's new phones is the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based 'Sense Companion'. This intuitive digital butler is capable of independently observing users' behaviour and also over time be able to give suggestions.

For instance, it can track live weather real-time and suggest the device owner to dress warm and leave for work earlier on a snowy day.

It is also capable of notifying the used to charge the phone, if it figures the device needs more power to last until he/she gets home. And even recommend a good restaurant when owner is away for the weekend.

Like Google Assistant seen in Pixel phone series, the HTC U series mobiles can also respond to audio-based commands of the user. The phone can be voice-controlled for navigation purposes, take or reject calls, snooze or dismiss alarms, and more.

Another notable aspect of HTC U series phones is that they house proprietary HTC U Sonic analyser, which scans inner ears with a sonar-like pulse, and then adapts to the user's environment.

As per the company's claims, they have incorporated tiny microphones in the headphone for the sonic reflection in the owner's ears — one in the left ear and another in the right. Analysing the reflected tone to optimise the headset, whether the owner is in a library or at a party, he/she can adapt their headset to suit to noise levels around them.

HTC U series phones also boasts 3D-based unique liquid surface design language having symmetrical and curved glass construction, exuding a premium feel.

As far as hardware is concerned, HTC Ultra, is the top-end among the two phones. It sports a 5.7-inch QHD (2560x1440p) super LCD screen+ dedicated 2.0-inch ticker display (160x140p) for notifications, fingerprint sensor, Android 7.0 Nougat, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), 12MP HTC UltraPixel v2.0 camera with 1.55µm pixel size, laser autofocus, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 16MP front snapper with full HD video recording, HDR capability, Type C v3.1 USB port and a 3,000mAh battery (with fast charging ability), which can keep the phone running for 13 days in standby mode.

Whereas, HTC U Play sports a smaller 5.2-inch super LCD screen with Gorilla Glass shield, Android OS, fingerprint sensor, 3GB RAM+32GB storage/4GB RAM+64GB memory, MediaTek P10 octa-core, a 16MP primary camera comes with a OIS, PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash, a 16MP sensor with an UltraPixel mode, f/2.0 aperture, 28mm focal length, Type v2.0 USB port and a 2,500mAh cell (with fast charging ability), which can keep the powered for up to 427.6 hours under standby mode.

HTC U Ultra and the U Play price details:

HTC U Ultra comes in brilliant black and cosmetic pink and sapphire blue colour options for Rs 59,990, whereas the U Play will be available in iceberg white, indigo blue, black oil and cosmic pink gold colors for Rs 39,990.

Competition:

HTC U Ultra will be up against top titans such as Samsung Galaxy S7 series, Google Pixel Apple iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, whereas the U Play will be competing with Moto Z, Z Play Xiaomi Mi 5 and Lenovo Z2 Plus, among others.

Is HTC U Ultra and the U Play worth buying?

Though HTC U Ultra and U Play boast of AI-based digital butler and smart noise-cancelling earphone feature, other specifications such as RAM capacity, processor and battery just do make them worthy to be priced — Rs 59,990 and Rs 39,990, respectively. The U Ultra costs more than Apple iPhone 7 (4.7-inch), Google Pixel (5.0-inch) and Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, among others that offer better hardware.

As far as the U Play is concerned, HTC will find it hard to convince buyers, who can get more with OnePlus 3T and Moto Z series for their hard-earned money.