It's raining smartphones in India after LG announced release of four K series phones. Taiwan-based HTC has confirmed to launch its two new smart mobiles in the country next week.

HTC India has started sending invites for the U series product launch in New Delhi on February 21. It was originally unveiled last month and comes in two variants—HTC U Power and U Play.

The highlight of HTC's new phones is the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based 'sense companion,' which is intuitive enough to observe users behaviour and over time be able to give suggestions. For instance, it will remind the device owner to dress warm and leave early for work on a snowy day. It is also capable of suggesting to the owner to charge if the device needs more power to last until he/she get home. And even recommend a good restaurant when the owner is away for the weekend.

It can also respond to voice commands of the user. The phone can be voice-controlled for navigation purposes, take or reject calls, snooze or dismiss alarms, and more.

Another note worthy feature of HTC U series phones is that they house HTC U Sonic analyser, which scans inner ears with a sonar-like pulse, and then adapts to user's environment.

The company claims to have incorporated tiny microphones in the headphone to listen for the sonic reflection in the owner's ears- one in the left ear and another in the right. Analyzing the reflected tone to optimize the headset, whether the owner is in a library or at a party, he/she can adapt their headset to suit noise levels around them.

HTC U series phones also boasts 3D-based unique liquid surface design language having symmetrical and curved glass construction, exuding premium feel.

As far as hardware is concerned, HTC Ultra, is the top-end among the two phones. It sports a 5.7-inch QHD (2560x1440p) super LCD screen+ dedicated 2.0-inch ticker display (160x140p) for notifications, fingerprint sensor, Android 7.0 Nougat, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), 12MP HTC UltraPixel v2.0 camera with 1.55µm pixel size, laser autofocus, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 16MP front snapper with full HD video recording, HDR capability, Type C v3.1 USB port, and a 3,000mAh battery(with fast charging ability), which can keep the phone running for 13 days under standby mode.

Whereas, HTC U Play sports a smaller 5.2-inch super LCD screen with Gorilla Glass shield, Android OS, fingerprint sensor, 3GB RAM+32GB storage/4GB RAM+64GB memory, MediaTek P10 octa-core, an 16MP primary camera comes with a OIS, PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash, an 16MP sensor with an UltraPixel mode, f/2.0 aperture, 28mm focal length, Type v2.0 USB port and a 2,500mAh cell (with fast charging ability), which can keep the powered for up to 427.6 hours under standby mode.

Watch this space for latest news on HTC products.