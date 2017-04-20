The long rumoured HTC U is expected to finally break covers next month. The Taiwanese company on its official Twitter handle confirmed to launch the flagship product on May 16, and also released a video teaser giving a little sneak peak on the device's marquee feature to its fans.

In the short 5-second video, a user is seen squeezing the phone's hard frame to turn on the display. This apparently has given credence to an old rumour that suggested device will have ultra-sensitive chassis that makes physical buttons redundant on frame.

Recently leaked images of HTC U, internally known as Ocean have shown that there are no physical buttons on any side of the edges. It is believed that HTC has developed a new sensor dubbed as 'Edge Sense' touch technology which will be incorporated on the frame and be able to perform all the functions of physical buttons (power on/off and volume rockers) seen in current crop of smartphones. It will also boast special mechanism to detect the actual or false touch of the finger, so that the screen is not turned on or off unintentionally when kept in a pocket.

It is also believed that the Touch Sense on the frame can also perform additional functions, including scrolling, act as shutter button for camera, switch between apps and many more.

On the top, it houses a SIM tray to the left and a mic to the right. At the bottom, it features two single-grille speakers, one each on right and left side with a Type C USB port at the center.

If this game changing feature does turn true, then the HTC U series will set a new standard in the smartphone industry will definitely give Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple's upcoming anniversary mobile iPhone X (aka iPhone 8), a run for their money.

Check out HTC U (aka Ocean) video teaser below:

HTC, which is struggling to keep up the pace with rivals such as Apple, Samsung and Google, seems to have to have got a winner in its hand to turn the things around the company for good.

The company is hosting product launch event in three cities—Taipei (2 pm), London (7 am) and New York City (2 am) in respective local time, simultaneously on May 16.

Since the event is almost a month away, the company is expected to tease more features of HTC U in coming days.

Watch this space for latest news on HTC U.