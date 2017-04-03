After the launch of the new U Ultra and U Play series in January, there was a rumour that Taiwanese mobile-maker HTC might release another flagship phone dubbed as HTC U soon to take on the Samsung Galaxy S8 series and the LG G6. Now, the specifications and photos of the HTC device have surfaced online hinting the launch date is just around the corner.

In the leaked image, now available with Slash Leaks, HTC U, internally known as 'Ocean', seems to boast glass-based shiny cover similar to the HTC U Ultra and Play series. On the top, it houses a SIM tray to the left and a mic to the right. At the bottom, it features two single-grille speakers, one each on right and left side with a Type C USB port at the center.

On both the right and left side of the edge, HTC device has no physical buttons at all, thus lending credence to the rumours of touch-based edges. It is believed that HTC has developed a new sensor dubbed as 'Edge Sense' which will be incorporated on the frame, which perform all the functions of physical buttons (power on/off and volume rockers) seen in current crop of smartphones and also boast special mechanism to detect the actual or false touch of the finger, so that the screen is not turned on or off unintentionally when kept in a pocket.

The Touch Sense on the frame can also perform additional functions including scrolling, act as shutter button for camera, switch between apps and many more.

We believe this new Sense Touch technology will make the HTC U standout among its rivals, which seem to upgrade their new generation phones with incremental hardware with no new innovative feature to boast off.

Recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 series, though claim to come with new HDR display standard, they are not revolutionary. But, HTC U does seem to be special and may very well claim the crown as the most innovative phone of 2017.

Check out the HTC U's leaked video ad below:

Other specifications of the HTC U include 5.5-inch QHD (2560x1440p) display, Android 7.1 Nougat with Sense 9 UI and Sense Companion digital assistant, 12MP camera with Sony IMX362 sensor on the back, 16MP snapper with Sony IMX351, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

Word on the street is that HTC U is expected to make its debut by the end of April and hit stores in May.

Watch this space for latest update on HTC U series.