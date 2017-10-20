Taiwanese technology giant HTC had launched U11 Android flagship phone earlier this month and it was undoubtedly one of the most innovative products in 2017 and even Google borrowed the Edge Sense technology for its Pixel 2 series (Active Edge). Now, the company is all geared up to launch the new line U11 series phones.

HTC was rumoured to host a local launch event in its home city Taiwan on November 2 to showcase the new phone, but it now appears that the company has big plans in other global cities as well. The company's global Twitter handle has posted a not-so-cryptic teaser revealing that the new U series will be released in International markets on the very same date.

Though there is no direct reference to the phone name, reliable reports have indicated the company will pull the wraps off the U11 Plus and there is a slight possibility that it might also launch mid-range U11 Life Android One series, as well.

What to expect inside HTC U11 Plus:

HTC U11 Plus is said to be bigger and come with larger RAM and battery capacity.

It is expected to flaunt glossy shell on the back similar to the original U11 but will have a mammoth p-OLED (plastic-based Organic Light Emitting Diode) 6.0-inch screen with QHD: 2880x1440p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio on par with Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note8 and LG V30.

It is also said to boast IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning the owners will be able to take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive close to 5 feet (1 meter) underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Another notable aspect of the HTC U11 Plus is that it features the 'Edge Sense' technology.

The new-age feature offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

Under-the-hood, HTC U11 Plus is said to come packed with 12MP rear shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with two configuration options: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

As far as the mid-range Android One series model is concerned; it is expected to come with a 5.2-inch screen, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 16MP primary camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 CPU.

