Taiwanese smartphone maker has commenced rolling out of the much awaited Android 7.0 Nougat to its flagship One A9 in select regions.

Mo Versi, VP, product management (via Twitter) confirmed that the company has received the final approval for Android Nougat and is releasing the software via OTA (Over-The-Air) to the unlocked version of HTC One A9 in the United States region.

How to install OTA update on HTC One A9:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the America.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Android Nougat brings the night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and more.

HTC One A9 Unlocked Owners! We have received technical approval on the Nougat OS update, and OTA will begin tonight! — Mo Versi (@moversi) January 16, 2017

In a related development, HTC has halted the Android Nougat update roll-out process for the One 10 series, after device owners reported bugs in the new software affecting the performance of the 2016 flagship phone.

The company is expected to re-seed the bug-free software to HTC 10 series in about three weeks with January 2017 security patch, starting with Europe Union regions.

