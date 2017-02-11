Taiwan-based HTC has made official a list of deals that offers discounts amounting to up to $250 on the price of some HTC smartphones. These discounts are applicable to the HTC 10, HTC OneA9 and the HTC One M9 handsets.

Check out below the exact discounts applicable to HTC One M9, HTC One A9 and the HTC 10:

HTC 10: $150 off on the price of the smartphone.

HTC One M9: $250 off on the price tag of the phone

HTC One A9: $200 discount on the pricing of the smartphone.

These discounts are live in the United States, and can be found on the official HTC website.

In related news, certain HTC 10 smartphones in select regions of the world have started receiving the much-awaited Google Android 7.0 (Nougat) as an OS update. One such region to receive the Android Nougat (for HTC 10 phones) is Hong Kong. HTC 10 owners in Hong Kong can check for the Android Nougat OS update for their devices now. Newer over-the-air (OTA) notifications should be available for HTC 10 handsets.

Some HTC 10 users have also reported that they have received the new firmware OTA. Going by these reports, Android Nougat for Hong Kong region should bear software version number 2.41.708.3; this version is reportedly dated January 1 2017.