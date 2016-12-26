HTC 10 gets massive $200 discount: Carrier unlocked edition available to buy at reduced prices in US

In good news to HTC loyalists, and others alike, the fairly new HTC 10 is now available for purchase after having received a massive discount of $200. This edition of the smartphone is the unlocked variant that is compatible with AT&T and other major wireless carriers.

HTC's latest price cut is for a limited period of time, and goes on till December 27. Prospective buyers can check the official HTC eStore to purchase the HTC 10 at the $200 price discount.

HTC is also letting buyers choose from the Red and Gold outer color variants, under the above offer.

For the uninitiated, HTC 10 comes with the below key technical specifications:

5.2-inch display having resolutions of 1440 x 2560; with pixel density of 565 ppi

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) operating system; Android 7.0 (Nougat) to seed soon

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC

12 MP rear camera

5 MP front snapper

4 GB RAM

32/64 GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage up to 256 GB

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity

3,000 mAh fixed Lithium-Ion battery.

In related HTC news, the rumored HTC 11 is said to sport a 5.5-inch QHD screen with 1,440x2,560 pixels, powered by Qualcomm's yet to be released chipset Snapdragon 835. It comes packed with a 256GB internal memory and an 8GB RAM, mounts a 12MP main camera and an 8MP front-snapper, and houses a 3,700mA battery with Qualcomm QC4.0 fast charge technology.