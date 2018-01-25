2018 edition of HT India's Most Stylish Awards was one glamourous affair. From Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), Shahid Kapoor along with Mira Rajput, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Hina Khan, Ronit Roy and many more were present.

Here's the full winners list:

Beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the title of 'HT Most Timeless Style Diva' award.

Rekha gets the Hall of Fame (female) award.

Sridevi gets Style Legend (Female) award.

Akshay Kumar gets the Jeep Style Badge of Honour.

Kamal Haasan received Hall of Fame (male) award.

Sonakshi Sinha receives the Breaking the Mould (female) Award.

Sonam Kapoor receives the Global Style Icon award.

Deepika Padukone awarded with India's Most Stylish (female) award.

Shahid Kapoor received India's Most Stylish (male) award.

Aishwarya Rai gets the Timeless Style Diva (female) award.

Farhan Akhtar is HT Reader's Choice Style Icon.

Ayushmann Khurana gets the Breaking the mould (male) award.

Sanjay Dutt gets the Style Legend (Male) award.

Superstar of Style award was given to Amitabh Bachchan.

Parineeti Chopra gets the Style Gamechanger (female) award.

Kriti Sanon gets the Most Stylish Youth Icon (female) award.

Varun Dhawan gets the Most Stylish Youth Icon (male) award.

Shilpa Shetty gets the Most Stylish Author award.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput get the Most Stylish Couple award.

Taapsee Pannu gets the Rising Star of Style award from Shiamak Davar.

Sunil Chhetri wins the Most Stylish Sports Star award.

Hina Khan wins Most Stylish TV personality (female) award.

Ronit Roy wins Most Stylish TV personality (male) award.