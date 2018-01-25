HT Most Stylish Awards held at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, on January 24 was one fashionable event. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, Hina Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha and many more graced the event.

The awards night honoured the best and most stylish actors, business honchos, sports stars, politicians for making their respective fields more fashionable. But a few of them definitely rocked their red carpet look. Here's who nailed it and looked ultra hot!

Shilpa Shetty, hands down looked sexy in Reem Acra gown. She took home the Most Stylish author trophy! "Style is having to express much without saying anything," she said in her speech.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput who recieved the Most Stylish couple award looked ravishing. While Mira dedicated the award to Shahid for keeping her stylish, Shahid praised his wife and said "There is something very real, normal and confident about her." Shahid opted for a Gaurav Gupta suit, Mira wore a Monisha Jaising gown.

Evening swag. ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:25am PST

Vaani Kapoor wore a black gown by Redemption and was styled by Mohit Rai and oh boy, she looked stunning.

Taapsee Pannu won Rising Star of Style award and her power dressing was a proof why she got that one!

Sophie Chaudhary wearing a Manish Malhotra, her favourite, looked gorgeous.

Rekha in her usual best -- silk saree looked ethereal. Rekha received the Hall of Fame (female) award. "Style is not external, it is a feeling. Saree reminds me of my mother, when i wear Kanjeevaram I feel engulfed by love, protection and softness from my mother," she said in her speech.

And last but not the least, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt -- handsome and dapper as ever! Sanjay Dutt won Style Legend (Male) award. "For last three years, I had a style - jail's khadi Kurta pyjama, topi and tilak. But I don't wish that for Bollywood," he said in his speech. Akshay Kumar took Jeep Badge of Honor.

What do you think?