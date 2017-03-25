The Hindustan Times (HT) Most Stylish awards was attended by some of the most popular names in Bollywood on Friday, March 24, in Mumbai. Among those present were Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rani Mukerji, John Abraham, Jeetendra, Anushka Sharma, Randhir Kapoor, Alka Yagnik, Divya Dutta and Prachi Desai.

The celebrities sizzled at the red carpet and raised the glamour quotient at the event. Deepika looked ravishing in a black off-shoulder dress. Parineeti wore an orange-coloured strapless outfit.

Here are some of the top moments of the award ceremony:

Deepika interacted with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor

Deepika caught everyone's attention when she talked with Neetu, with whom she still maintains a good rapport. The two greeted each other warmly and bonded well. When the actress and Ranbir were dating, it was said that the yesteryear actress was not too keen about her son's relationship with Deepika.

Kajol, Ajay made an appearance together at the award ceremony that was also attended by Karan

Ajay, who rarely attends Bollywood award ceremonies, surprised all when he walked in with wife Kajol. The couple was honoured with the Most Stylish Couple award. Interestingly, Karan Johar, who had a major fallout with both Kajol and Ajay recently, was also present at the event and won the Most Stylish writer award. Ajay-Kajol and Karan are said to have avoided eye contact with each other.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor touched hearts with their acceptance speech

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, who won the Most Stylish Timeless Couple Award, wowed everyone. Rishi recalled the shoot of their hit song, Humne Tumko Dekha, from the film Khel Khel Mein (1975). "It was as if the song was a reflection of the relationship I had with her at the time. It was fun," he said, as Neetu stood next to him, grinning from ear to ear, Hindustan Times reported.

Rani Mukerji made a rare appearance

Rani Mukerji's presence at the award function was a delight for the audience. After the birth of her daughter Adira in 2015, the actress has rarely made any public appearances. Sporting a long red jacket and flared pants, Rani looked radiant and was her usual charming self.

Amitabh Bachchan's acceptance speech

Amitabh Bachchan's humble acceptance speech when he was named the Most Stylish Star of the Millennium was another memorable moment. Before beginning his speech, he asked the standing crowd to sit down and said, "I am honoured to be in the company of such incredible talent in the younger generation."

Here is the winners' list of HT Most Stylish awards 2017

HT Most Stylish Most Stylish Global Icon: Deepika Padukone

HT Most Stylish Fresh Face Of The Year (Male): Sooraj Pancholi

HT Most Stylish Fresh Face Of The Year (Female): Disha Patani

HT Most Stylish Youth Icon Of The Year (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana

HT Most Stylish Youth Icon Of The Year (Female): Parineeti Chopra

HT Most Stylish Breakthrough Performer Of The Year (Male): Nawazuddin Siddiqui

HT Most Stylish Breakthrough Performer Of The Year (Female): Taapsee Pannu

HT Most Stylish Most Stylish Couple Of The Year: Ajay Devgn and Kajol

HT Most Stylish Popular Actor Of The Year: Varun Dhawan

HT Most Stylish Actor Of the Year: Shahid Kapoor

HT Most Stylish Writer: Karan Johar

HT Most Stylish Readers' Choice Awards Winner (Male) – Sidharth Malhotra



HT Most Stylish Readers' Choice Awards Winner (Female) – Shraddha Kapoor

HT Most Stylish Star Of The Millennium: Amitabh Bachchan

HT Most Stylish Timeless Couple: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

HT Most Stylish Lifetime Style Icon award: Asha Parekh