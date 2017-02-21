- Play Massive fire destroys dozens of homes in Lagos
HSBC profits dramatically fall by 62%
Europes largest bank posted HSBC’s profits have slumped by 62% in a year, blaming significant and largely unexpected economic and political events. The bank posted an annual pre-tax profit of $7.1bn (£5.7bn, €6.7bn), far lower than the $18.9bn (€17.8bn, £15bn) it reported a year ago.
