HSBC profits dramatically fall by 62%

  • February 21, 2017 14:10 IST
Europes largest bank posted HSBC’s profits have slumped by 62% in a year, blaming significant and largely unexpected economic and political events. The bank posted an annual pre-tax profit of $7.1bn (£5.7bn, €6.7bn), far lower than the $18.9bn (€17.8bn, £15bn) it reported a year ago.
