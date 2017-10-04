Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's controversy, that started two years ago, doesn't seem to end. While the buzz calmed down last year, Kangana added fuel to fire when she appeared on Aap Ki Adalat before the release of her movie, Simran, last month.

She revealed a lot of shocking details about her ex-boyfriends, including Aditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan. She said that the shocking e-mails were not from her and that Hrithik wrote and leaked them.

The Roshans seemed to have filed a complaint and now, Rakesh Roshan has shared some details, DNA reports.

Rakesh Roshan said: "We are not loose talkers. We don't believe in making wild unsubstantiated accusations. We have submitted our complaint with all the proof. If you want a copy of the complaint, please request it from our lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani's office, as it is now in the public domain."

"If you read the complaint, you will be shocked by the facts. We gave our side of the truth to the cybercrime branch on April 8, 2017. We submitted all the authentic, relevant documents with all the emails and electronic gadgets."

Who is telling the truth? We hope the matter resolves soon as it has gone out of hand. In fact, Rakesh Roshan has also left everything up to the authorities.

"It's now up to the authorities to decide who's telling the truth. We've always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (legendary music composer Roshan) and I've taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon," Hrithik's father told DNA.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is prepping for Krrish 4 and Kangana is busy shooting for Manikarnika. Her last movie, Simran, didn't work at the box office.