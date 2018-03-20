Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have always maintained a cordial relationship with each other ever since they divorced in 2014. In fact, whenever the duo has come together for family luncheons, functions and festivities, it seems like their split hasn't affected their equation at all. As being responsible parents, they are often spotted together at social events, family dinner dates or vacationing with children, well separately.

However, unlike all the family vacations with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan, the latest buzz is that the Super 30 actor and Sussanne are apparently set to go on a holiday sans kids.

According to an India.com report, the couple will be traveling to Goa along with a few friends on March 22.

With this, one can't help but wonder if Hrithik and Sussanne are giving a thought on remarriage, after all, there have been reports of their parents, family members asking them to get back together for the sake of their children.

A few months ago, Hrithik and Sussanne's close friend had revealed that if given time, Hrithik and Sussanne will definitely come together as a couple again. "Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time — they will come together again," their close friend was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

It should be mentioned that Sussanne has always been by Hrithik's side and had even supported the actor whole-heartedly when Kangana Ranaut accused him of abandoning her after a full-fledged affair.

In fact, the divorce hasn't affected their relationship with their respective families as well as they celebrate all festivals together. Sussanne has also been quite expressive of her fondness for her ex-husband on social media.