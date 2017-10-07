Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli have made several allegations against Hrithik Roshan over their alleged affair, photoshopped picture and leaked emails. After Kangana's lawyer released a series of questions, Hrithik's spokesperson has responded to the controversy.

"Kangana says that Hrithik hacked into her email account and wrote those mails to himself. Our humble question to her is that how did he get hold of her so many intimate pictures then. How would Hrithik write those long descriptive mails where she is describing her daily routine in detail," DNA quoted Hrithik's spokesperson as saying.

"How would he know the names of people that she met. Saying this that Hrithik wrote those explicit and other emails to himself is an insult to the national common sense," added the spokesperson.

The actor's spokesperson also responded to Kangana's sister Rangoli's question about a picture that showed "proof of intimacy" between Hrithik and the Queen actress.

Hrithik's spokesperson said: "That picture is from a party. This picture was presented in an out-of-context format to media. There are so many pictures of that night which were tweeted by Hrithik's friends and ex wife after this picture was presented as a proof of intimacy."

He added: "Talking about this picture itself. Please see that there is a third person present in that picture who has been cropped off. In few versions of this picture that some major publication person has been erased. I am attaching those versions. Yes it's Hrtihik and Kangana in that picture but why was third person cut out of the picture. The moment you know that it's a group picture at a party the entire context changes. Yes, the picture has been digitally played around with. Just see that for yourself."

While both actors are busy blaming each other and telling their versions of the story, people are confused. Meanwhile, several funny memes on the topic are doing the rounds on social media.

Kangana's recent interview on Aap Ki Adalat created the controversy, bringing up the issue for the second time. It had first been in buzz in 2015.

While the Simran actress revealed her relations with Hrithik on Rajat Sharma's show last month, Hrithik is now coming forward to talk about his version on Arnab Goswami's Republic TV.