Hrithik Roshan reportedly wants Katrina Kaif, and not Deepika Padukone, as his heroine in Kabir Khan's next.

There were rumours that Katrina, Deepika and Kriti Sanon were being considered for the female lead opposite Hrithik in Kabir's war movie. Although Kabir is much close to Katrina, the director wanted to pair Deepika with Hrithik so as to introduce a new jodi onscreen.

While Hrithik and Katrina's pairing in Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clicked with audience, Kabir wanted the actor to romance an actress he has never seen before with. However, latest buzz suggests that Hrithik is insisting on bringing Katrina on board.

According to Bollywoodlife, Hrithik had agreed to be part of the movie on condition that he should have the freedom to chose the lead actress. The report said Hrithik wants to recreate the magic of Bang Bang, which was a big hit. Nevertheless, Kabir reportedly wants Deepika or Kriti as the lead actress in his film as he prefers not to repeat the star cast. Fans have to wait for an official confirmation to know who Hrithik will romance in the movie.

Kabir had completed the shooting of his upcoming film Tubelight, starring Salman Khan, sometime back. The superstar will be seen romancing Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in the movie. Slated to be released on Eid this year, Tubelight is one of the most awaited flicks of 2017.