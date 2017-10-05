Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's fight is far from the end, as new twists and turns keep coming up almost every day. The actor reacted to the controversy on Thursday, for the first time since the battle started two years back. While Hrithik's statement has been making a lot of noise, some other scandalous aspects also emerged.

As soon as Hrithik's statement on social media appeared, series of reactions started pouring in. While many supported the Bang Bang actor, several others still stand by Kangana's side. Social media is abuzz with opinions and counter opinions on the issue.

No doubt Hrithik posted a powerful statement that made many doubt Kangana's allegations. While the national award winning actress had claimed of having had an affair with Hrithik, he in his statement said that he never even met her in private.

He even stressed that there is no strong evidence of any photo or any witness to prove his affair with Kangana. However, some recently leaked emails, allegedly from Hrithik to Kangana, tell a different story alltogether.

"Saw the email flood, and I don't blame you at al. I am a little occupied so could not reply. Our life's different, unlike other couples :) I so wish it wasn't the case, but sadly that's how it is. Bear with me, as I emerged through all this with a clean slate, start afresh with new memories to be made. P.S. I did see the video, and it was such a tease! I wanted so much more, but dint say anything since you were unwell," Hrithik wrote in an email to Kangana according to Pinkvilla. The report also mentioned that the email was sent from the actor's iPad.

With so much happening around the controversy, it is obvious for people to discuss the issue. There are mixed reactions from people, as some support Hrithik, some Kangana, and some others are confused and indifferent to the episode.

Check some of the reactions that came in on social media:

Rangoli says her sister is too rich to stalk uncles like Hrithik. Kangana claims Hrithik was ashamed of her status. Go figure whos lying! — Tina Sequeira (@tinajsequeira) October 3, 2017

Hrithik logic - See the Evidences & Facts. Kangana logic- I am a Woman. It's up to you to decide who's correct. #FakeCases #HrithikSpeaksUp — Jagrati Yadav (@jagrati_yadav_) October 5, 2017

@iHrithik In Aap Ki Adalat Kangana was saying she clicked pics and den Hrithik asked to delete dem. Nd no the lawyer says — KaranH. (@KaranH005) October 5, 2017

I'm kinda torn in between the Kangana-Hrithik controversy. Don't know which side to take Or who is speaking the truth#Kanganahrithikbattle — C.K. (@ckchopra92) October 5, 2017

If Hrithik is victim then shd speak out in public with full guts like how Kangana spoke in #AapKiAdalat openletter wil nt prove hes innocent — HS (@HinaSsemeen) October 5, 2017

100 interviews by Kangana, and not a word. One post by Hrithik and such sarcastic comments. Classy ? — A.B (@cofffeee_addict) October 5, 2017

1st Adhyayan, Then Pancholi, Now Hrithik. All 3 are wrong coz they are men, Kangana is right in all 3 cases coz she is woman - #Feminists — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil_) October 5, 2017

*When Kangana gives an interview*



Me - Ye pakka sach bol rahi hai



*When Hrithik gives clarification*



Me - Ye bhi pakka sach bol raha hai — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 5, 2017

Hrithik has still not proved that kangana is a liar.... His lawyers are doing time pass n wasting publics time... ? — Nayana (@Nayana43543893) October 5, 2017

May the one who gets more evidence win. Just close this case already. There are so many cases that deserve more attention. #Hrithikkangana — Indianwasi (@avantikadedha) October 5, 2017