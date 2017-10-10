Hrithik Roshan gave a whole new turn to his ongoing fued with Kangana Ranaut when he finally decided to step up and speak about the issue on a public platform.

The actor appeared in two back-to-back television interviews where he posed a thought-provoking question to the world: Does "no means no" apply only to women?

During his interview with CNN, Hritik explained how he was deeply affected and inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's socio-thriller Pink, which caused an uproar across the country with the word NO resounding in every corner.

"The movie Pink inspired and affected me so much. But it also got me thinking, why 'No means No' only applies to a woman," Hrithik Roshan said, adding that his children Hrehaan and Hridhaan were also affected by this ongoing mudslinging saga involving him and Kangana.

"I am being harassed as a father. I have kids going to school who may be teased and I am not okay with it. People are saying that these two people are washing their laundry in the public. But it's not my laundry," Hrithik added.

His words created a buzz on social media as netizens rose powerfully in support of the actor, recording nearly 7000 tweets with the hashtag #nomeansno.

Earlier last week, Hrithik broke his silence after two years over the four-year-long spat with Kangana Ranaut. The actor had poured his heart into a social media post followed by an interview which garnered immense support from the masses, as reflected on Twitter.

The actor unabashedly presented facts and evidence while exposing his vulnerabilities to viewers, which garnered him humongous support from social media as fans, netizens and even Bollywood celebrities threw their weight behind him.

The Krrish actor thanked people for their support and requested them not to take sides in this matter since he has already spoken in length about it in his interview on national television.

He also apologised to mediapersons for declining their interview offers since he doesn't want to speak on the issue any further.