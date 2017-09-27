Get ready for a double dose of amazing moves by Bollywood's most-sought-after dancers — Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Yash Raj Films has roped in both Hrithik and Tiger for their next film.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will hit theatres on January 25, 2019.

The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Yash Chopra's 85th birth anniversary. The official twitter handle of YRF tweeted: "Bring it on! Presenting @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF in YRF's next film. Directed by Siddharth Anand. Releasing on 25th Jan'19 #HrithikVsTiger [sic]"

The news will surely be a treat to fans of both Hrithik and Tiger. The upcoming flick is said to be an a thrilling action film, for which the stars will begin shooting in April 2018.

While Hrithik is collaborating with YRF after 11 years post the blockbuster Dhoom 2, Tiger is teaming up with the big banner for the first time.

Confirming the news on social media, Tiger wrote: "Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes. #HrithikVsTiger. [sic]"

To this Hrithik replied: "A Guru will always have that one trick, he doesnt teach his student. @iTIGERSHROFF #HrithikVsTiger. [sic]"

Meanwhile, Hrithik is gearing up for father Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4 and also has math genius Anand Kumar's biopic Super 30. Tiger is shooting for Baaghi 2.