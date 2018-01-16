Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have been leading separate lives, but have been inseparable over the past few months. Even after their divorce in 2014, the two share a great camaraderie and always take time out of their busy schedule to spend some quality moments with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik and Sussanne are often spotted having a gala time during their family gatherings, late night dinner dates or private parties. While everyone in tinsel town is eagerly waiting for them to reunite, their close friend feels if you give Hrithik and Sussanne some time, they will come definitely come together as a couple again.

"Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time — they will come together again," their close friend was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Recently, Sussanne wished Hrithik on his 44th birthday on January 10 in the most adorable way and called him the "sunshine" of her life.

"Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light...limitless #sacredheart," Sussanne wrote on Instagram.

And not to forget that Sussanne was the first one to come out and stand beside her ex-husband firmly during the turbulent time when the Krrish actor was embroiled in a legal battle with Kangana Ranaut.

While Hrithik and Sussanne have always maintained that there can't be any reconciliation between the two, a member of the Roshan clan has also refuted rumours of their possible reunion.

"They are done with one another — to even suggest that they can be a couple again is ridiculous. They've agreed to meet and spend time together for their children's sake whenever they feel like it. Beyond their obligation as parents, both Hrithik and Susanne have their own separate lives," a member of Roshan clan was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Well, only Hrithik and Sussanne can tell what's cooking and whether there will be a possible reconciliation. Until then, let's hope the two change their minds and once again become one of the cutest couples in the B-Town.